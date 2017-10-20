Edition:
JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)

JD.L on London Stock Exchange

338.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-14.30 (-4.06%)
Prev Close
352.30
Open
354.20
Day's High
354.20
Day's Low
334.80
Volume
2,010,304
Avg. Vol
1,887,382
52-wk High
462.00
52-wk Low
292.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- January 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.57 1.57 1.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 6 2,217.88 2,242.67 2,185.70 --
Year Ending Jan-18 8 3,007.43 3,121.00 2,857.50 2,273.77
Year Ending Jan-19 8 3,330.13 3,436.00 3,135.00 2,469.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 6 17.61 18.00 17.10 --
Year Ending Jan-18 8 22.56 23.50 21.40 17.07
Year Ending Jan-19 8 24.95 25.90 23.90 18.74
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.10 17.20 15.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 2,217.88 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 3,007.43 3,007.43 2,970.93 2,842.77 2,273.77
Year Ending Jan-19 3,330.13 3,330.13 3,271.52 3,145.03 2,469.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 17.61 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 22.56 22.56 22.26 21.79 17.07
Year Ending Jan-19 24.95 24.95 24.65 24.13 18.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

JD Sports Fashion PLC News

