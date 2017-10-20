Edition:
J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)

JDW.L on London Stock Exchange

1,241.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,245.00
Open
1,251.00
Day's High
1,251.00
Day's Low
1,234.00
Volume
112,444
Avg. Vol
286,901
52-wk High
1,296.00
52-wk Low
810.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- July 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 5 5 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 4 5 5
(5) SELL 3 3 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.44 3.40 3.27 3.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 12 1,632.41 1,658.84 1,621.00 --
Year Ending Jul-18 13 1,666.76 1,697.80 1,639.00 1,675.07
Year Ending Jul-19 13 1,721.52 1,755.60 1,671.00 1,732.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jul-17 14 61.67 68.80 45.00 --
Year Ending Jul-18 15 65.39 74.89 54.30 54.46
Year Ending Jul-19 15 66.42 75.32 55.50 56.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.60 10.60 10.60 6.30

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 1,632.41 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 1,666.76 1,666.76 1,666.50 1,652.44 1,675.07
Year Ending Jul-19 1,721.52 1,721.52 1,721.19 1,705.71 1,732.45
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jul-17 61.67 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 65.39 65.39 64.64 61.60 54.46
Year Ending Jul-19 66.42 66.42 65.80 62.66 56.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Jul-19 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Jul-19 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

J D Wetherspoon PLC News

