Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

JE.L on London Stock Exchange

698.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
700.00
Open
699.50
Day's High
700.00
Day's Low
692.00
Volume
4,360,239
Avg. Vol
3,185,808
52-wk High
758.50
52-wk Low
495.07

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 9 9 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 7
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.65 1.65 1.65 1.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 511.85 528.85 477.00 468.77
Year Ending Dec-18 15 628.22 657.70 574.40 563.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 16.65 18.10 15.71 16.86
Year Ending Dec-18 16 22.99 25.00 19.89 22.49
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 33.75 37.86 25.30 53.34

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 511.85 512.18 511.93 509.45 468.77
Year Ending Dec-18 628.22 625.28 624.41 623.79 563.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16.65 16.74 16.74 16.81 16.86
Year Ending Dec-18 22.99 22.95 22.95 23.02 22.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 4 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 2

