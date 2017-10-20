Just Eat PLC (JE.L)
JE.L on London Stock Exchange
698.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
700.00
Open
699.50
Day's High
700.00
Day's Low
692.00
Volume
4,360,239
Avg. Vol
3,185,808
52-wk High
758.50
52-wk Low
495.07
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|9
|9
|9
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|511.85
|528.85
|477.00
|468.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|628.22
|657.70
|574.40
|563.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|16.65
|18.10
|15.71
|16.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|22.99
|25.00
|19.89
|22.49
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|33.75
|37.86
|25.30
|53.34
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|511.85
|512.18
|511.93
|509.45
|468.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|628.22
|625.28
|624.41
|623.79
|563.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16.65
|16.74
|16.74
|16.81
|16.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22.99
|22.95
|22.95
|23.02
|22.49
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
