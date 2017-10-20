Edition:
Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)

JENG.DE on Xetra

28.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.28 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€28.11
Open
€28.04
Day's High
€28.61
Day's Low
€28.00
Volume
116,046
Avg. Vol
131,510
52-wk High
€29.88
52-wk Low
€14.46

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 745.28 768.40 734.00 741.04
Year Ending Dec-18 11 796.34 836.10 767.00 781.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 1.07 1.14 0.97 0.98
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.19 1.38 1.02 1.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.64 11.70 9.58 7.24

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 183.00 184.68 1.68 0.92
Quarter Ending Mar-17 165.50 163.72 1.78 1.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 193.38 192.20 1.18 0.61
Quarter Ending Sep-16 169.30 165.74 3.56 2.10
Quarter Ending Jun-16 170.00 168.66 1.34 0.79
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.26 0.25 0.01 3.85
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.16 0.15 0.01 6.25
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.27 0.32 0.05 18.52
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.22 0.27 0.05 20.00
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.31 0.28 0.03 9.68

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 745.28 745.28 744.16 743.23 741.04
Year Ending Dec-18 796.34 796.34 796.34 790.32 781.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 0.98
Year Ending Dec-18 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.18 1.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

