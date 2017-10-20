Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)
JENG.DE on Xetra
28.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
28.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.28 (+1.01%)
€0.28 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€28.11
€28.11
Open
€28.04
€28.04
Day's High
€28.61
€28.61
Day's Low
€28.00
€28.00
Volume
116,046
116,046
Avg. Vol
131,510
131,510
52-wk High
€29.88
€29.88
52-wk Low
€14.46
€14.46
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|745.28
|768.40
|734.00
|741.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|796.34
|836.10
|767.00
|781.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|1.07
|1.14
|0.97
|0.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1.19
|1.38
|1.02
|1.07
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.64
|11.70
|9.58
|7.24
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|183.00
|184.68
|1.68
|0.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|165.50
|163.72
|1.78
|1.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|193.38
|192.20
|1.18
|0.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|169.30
|165.74
|3.56
|2.10
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|170.00
|168.66
|1.34
|0.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.26
|0.25
|0.01
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.16
|0.15
|0.01
|6.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.27
|0.32
|0.05
|18.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.22
|0.27
|0.05
|20.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.31
|0.28
|0.03
|9.68
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|745.28
|745.28
|744.16
|743.23
|741.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|796.34
|796.34
|796.34
|790.32
|781.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|0.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.19
|1.19
|1.19
|1.18
|1.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
