Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

476.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.60 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs482.00
Open
Rs483.00
Day's High
Rs484.70
Day's Low
Rs471.05
Volume
202,811
Avg. Vol
1,641,717
52-wk High
Rs646.00
52-wk Low
Rs332.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.17 3.17 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 62,428.00 62,428.00 62,428.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 226,214.00 227,335.00 224,670.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 241,167.00 246,973.00 235,780.00 245,706.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6 262,506.00 278,527.00 245,447.00 272,669.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 45.70 48.60 42.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 44.05 61.30 27.70 77.36
Year Ending Mar-19 5 49.00 69.80 25.90 56.93

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 62,428.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 226,214.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 241,167.00 241,167.00 241,167.00 237,523.00 245,706.00
Year Ending Mar-19 262,506.00 262,506.00 262,506.00 257,651.00 272,669.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 45.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 44.05 44.05 44.05 42.68 77.36
Year Ending Mar-19 49.00 49.00 49.00 53.97 56.93

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

