Jindal SAW Ltd (JIND.NS)
JIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
115.25INR
19 Oct 2017
115.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-0.52%)
Rs-0.60 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs115.85
Rs115.85
Open
Rs116.25
Rs116.25
Day's High
Rs117.40
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs114.05
Rs114.05
Volume
319,160
319,160
Avg. Vol
1,725,970
1,725,970
52-wk High
Rs126.95
Rs126.95
52-wk Low
Rs47.50
Rs47.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|64,669.30
|64,669.30
|64,669.30
|89,372.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|70,489.50
|70,489.50
|70,489.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|11.23
|11.23
|11.23
|6.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|64,669.30
|64,669.30
|64,669.30
|64,669.30
|89,372.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|70,489.50
|70,489.50
|70,489.50
|70,489.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.23
|11.23
|11.23
|11.23
|6.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0