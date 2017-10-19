Edition:
Jindal SAW Ltd (JIND.NS)

JIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs115.85
Open
Rs116.25
Day's High
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs114.05
Volume
319,160
Avg. Vol
1,725,970
52-wk High
Rs126.95
52-wk Low
Rs47.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 --
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(5) SELL 0 0 0 --
No Opinion 0 0 0 --
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 64,669.30 64,669.30 64,669.30 89,372.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 70,489.50 70,489.50 70,489.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 11.23 11.23 11.23 6.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 64,669.30 64,669.30 64,669.30 64,669.30 89,372.00
Year Ending Mar-19 70,489.50 70,489.50 70,489.50 70,489.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 11.23 11.23 11.23 11.23 6.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

