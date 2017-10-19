Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (JKBK.NS)
JKBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
73.95INR
19 Oct 2017
73.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.75%)
Rs0.55 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs73.40
Rs73.40
Open
Rs75.00
Rs75.00
Day's High
Rs75.00
Rs75.00
Day's Low
Rs73.30
Rs73.30
Volume
41,516
41,516
Avg. Vol
414,823
414,823
52-wk High
Rs95.75
Rs95.75
52-wk Low
Rs57.15
Rs57.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-5.30
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.00
|2.00
|2.30
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|7,226.00
|7,561.00
|6,891.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|8,559.00
|8,559.00
|8,559.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|29,835.10
|32,233.00
|25,074.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|33,859.00
|36,574.00
|32,454.00
|36,989.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|37,696.90
|40,742.00
|36,003.00
|41,089.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|-5.30
|-5.30
|-5.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|-19.24
|6.50
|-28.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|6.86
|12.58
|3.30
|12.97
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|10.14
|16.13
|5.40
|17.27
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,807.00
|8,224.20
|417.20
|5.34
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,226.00
|7,795.10
|569.10
|7.88
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,181.00
|7,036.50
|144.50
|2.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,797.00
|7,723.40
|73.60
|0.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,801.00
|7,493.00
|308.00
|3.95
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,226.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8,559.00
|8,559.00
|8,559.00
|8,559.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29,835.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33,859.00
|33,859.00
|33,859.00
|33,882.70
|36,989.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|37,696.90
|37,696.90
|37,696.90
|37,786.60
|41,089.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings