JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)
JKLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
403.15INR
19 Oct 2017
403.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs12.65 (+3.24%)
Rs12.65 (+3.24%)
Prev Close
Rs390.50
Rs390.50
Open
Rs395.30
Rs395.30
Day's High
Rs404.80
Rs404.80
Day's Low
Rs395.30
Rs395.30
Volume
66,425
66,425
Avg. Vol
85,813
85,813
52-wk High
Rs536.95
Rs536.95
52-wk Low
Rs329.30
Rs329.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.77
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|9
|9
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.27
|2.19
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14
|8,170.00
|9,746.00
|7,533.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|9,286.00
|9,286.00
|9,286.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|31,543.20
|45,428.00
|27,916.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|34,025.70
|37,817.40
|32,327.00
|37,812.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|38,983.40
|42,733.60
|35,828.00
|45,400.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|0.77
|3.00
|-1.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|15.64
|39.20
|5.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|11.74
|17.40
|7.70
|25.66
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|23.37
|33.80
|14.20
|38.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,499.38
|9,011.40
|512.02
|6.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,170.00
|8,067.20
|102.80
|1.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,450.14
|6,708.90
|258.76
|4.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,050.50
|7,331.00
|280.50
|3.98
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,503.23
|7,772.30
|269.07
|3.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,170.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9,286.00
|9,286.00
|9,286.00
|9,286.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,543.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34,025.70
|34,025.70
|33,733.20
|33,807.70
|37,812.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|38,983.40
|38,983.40
|38,694.10
|38,874.90
|45,400.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings