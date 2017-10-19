JK Paper Ltd (JKPA.NS)
JKPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
114.20INR
19 Oct 2017
114.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+0.84%)
Rs0.95 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs113.25
Rs113.25
Open
Rs114.45
Rs114.45
Day's High
Rs115.45
Rs115.45
Day's Low
Rs113.00
Rs113.00
Volume
126,791
126,791
Avg. Vol
800,525
800,525
52-wk High
Rs125.00
Rs125.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.55
Rs73.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|27,998.00
|27,998.00
|27,998.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|5,528.00
|6,454.30
|926.30
|16.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|4,817.00
|5,314.20
|497.20
|10.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|5,152.00
|5,738.80
|586.80
|11.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|5,031.00
|5,009.30
|21.70
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|5,099.00
|4,669.50
|429.50
|8.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.40
|0.08
|0.32
|80.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|0.38
|0.30
|0.08
|21.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|0.60
|0.43
|0.17
|28.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1.50
|0.49
|1.01
|67.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|3.17
|2.73
|0.44
|13.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27,998.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--