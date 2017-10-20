Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC (JLT.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,362.42 1,381.70 1,327.00 1,339.76 Year Ending Dec-18 9 1,467.06 1,502.20 1,425.00 1,432.41 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 61.40 78.66 56.73 65.02 Year Ending Dec-18 8 72.33 94.67 65.40 75.05 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 19.00 19.00 19.00 --