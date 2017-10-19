Edition:
JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

175.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.25 (-2.37%)
Prev Close
Rs179.25
Open
Rs178.65
Day's High
Rs179.05
Day's Low
Rs174.00
Volume
475,588
Avg. Vol
1,476,409
52-wk High
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 21,941.20 22,805.00 21,077.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 28,392.80 29,746.00 26,257.40 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 32,741.90 35,419.00 30,064.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 5.84 5.89 5.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 7.07 7.50 6.61 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 7.97 8.60 7.35 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 7,336.31 7,554.38 218.07 2.97
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1.77 1.82 0.05 2.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 21,941.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28,392.80 28,105.80 27,956.20 27,061.20 --
Year Ending Mar-19 32,741.90 32,134.70 32,134.70 28,850.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5.84 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.07 7.12 6.98 6.93 --
Year Ending Mar-19 7.97 8.19 8.19 7.78 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

