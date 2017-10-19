JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)
JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
175.00INR
19 Oct 2017
175.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.25 (-2.37%)
Rs-4.25 (-2.37%)
Prev Close
Rs179.25
Rs179.25
Open
Rs178.65
Rs178.65
Day's High
Rs179.05
Rs179.05
Day's Low
Rs174.00
Rs174.00
Volume
475,588
475,588
Avg. Vol
1,476,409
1,476,409
52-wk High
Rs191.60
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65
Rs52.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|21,941.20
|22,805.00
|21,077.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|28,392.80
|29,746.00
|26,257.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|32,741.90
|35,419.00
|30,064.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|5.84
|5.89
|5.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|7.07
|7.50
|6.61
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|7.97
|8.60
|7.35
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|7,336.31
|7,554.38
|218.07
|2.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1.77
|1.82
|0.05
|2.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,941.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28,392.80
|28,105.80
|27,956.20
|27,061.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32,741.90
|32,134.70
|32,134.70
|28,850.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.84
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.07
|7.12
|6.98
|6.93
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7.97
|8.19
|8.19
|7.78
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
- BRIEF-India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct
- BRIEF-JM Financial seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees
- India's Eros in early talks with Apple, others to sell content library - source
- BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
- BRIEF-JM Financial seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD