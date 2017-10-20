Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
JNJ.N on New York Stock Exchange
142.40USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.36 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$142.04
Open
$142.38
Day's High
$143.62
Day's Low
$141.84
Volume
2,358,178
Avg. Vol
1,823,048
52-wk High
$143.62
52-wk Low
$109.32
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.72
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|8
|9
|10
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.62
|2.57
|2.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|17
|20,042.20
|20,202.60
|19,403.00
|19,262.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10
|19,394.20
|19,777.20
|18,845.40
|18,510.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|76,266.50
|76,509.00
|75,052.00
|75,488.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|80,545.60
|82,361.00
|77,899.00
|78,175.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|20
|1.72
|1.74
|1.64
|1.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|12
|1.99
|2.11
|1.87
|1.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|7.27
|7.30
|7.17
|7.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|7.83
|8.23
|7.49
|7.56
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|9
|7.08
|8.60
|4.80
|6.55
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|19,282.80
|19,650.00
|367.23
|1.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|18,934.90
|18,839.00
|95.86
|0.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|18,037.00
|17,766.00
|270.96
|1.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|18,275.20
|18,106.00
|169.23
|0.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|17,742.20
|17,820.00
|77.76
|0.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1.80
|1.90
|0.10
|5.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.80
|1.83
|0.03
|1.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.77
|1.83
|0.06
|3.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.56
|1.58
|0.02
|1.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.66
|1.68
|0.02
|1.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|20,042.20
|19,928.60
|19,934.10
|19,937.10
|19,262.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|19,394.20
|19,200.10
|19,199.80
|19,154.50
|18,510.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|76,266.50
|75,834.50
|75,833.60
|75,841.60
|75,488.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|80,545.60
|79,977.00
|79,976.90
|80,032.90
|78,175.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.72
|1.72
|1.73
|1.73
|1.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.99
|1.96
|1.95
|1.96
|1.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7.27
|7.18
|7.18
|7.18
|7.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.83
|7.74
|7.73
|7.73
|7.56
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|14
|1
|13
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8
|1
|8
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|0
|19
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1
|17
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8
|8
|6
|10
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|2
|5
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|0
|20
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1
|19
|1
- California judge tosses $417 million talc cancer verdict against Johnson & Johnson
- California judge tosses $417 mln talc cancer verdict against J&J
- BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson
- BRIEF-J&J sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share
- BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH to acquire Surgical Process Institute