Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 20,042.20 20,202.60 19,403.00 19,262.40 Quarter Ending Mar-18 10 19,394.20 19,777.20 18,845.40 18,510.00 Year Ending Dec-17 22 76,266.50 76,509.00 75,052.00 75,488.30 Year Ending Dec-18 22 80,545.60 82,361.00 77,899.00 78,175.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 1.72 1.74 1.64 1.74 Quarter Ending Mar-18 12 1.99 2.11 1.87 1.80 Year Ending Dec-17 23 7.27 7.30 7.17 7.13 Year Ending Dec-18 24 7.83 8.23 7.49 7.56 LT Growth Rate (%) 9 7.08 8.60 4.80 6.55