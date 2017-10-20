Edition:
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)

JNJ.N on New York Stock Exchange

142.40USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.36 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$142.04
Open
$142.38
Day's High
$143.62
Day's Low
$141.84
Volume
2,358,178
Avg. Vol
1,823,048
52-wk High
$143.62
52-wk Low
$109.32

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.72 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 8 9 10 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.62 2.57 2.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 20,042.20 20,202.60 19,403.00 19,262.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10 19,394.20 19,777.20 18,845.40 18,510.00
Year Ending Dec-17 22 76,266.50 76,509.00 75,052.00 75,488.30
Year Ending Dec-18 22 80,545.60 82,361.00 77,899.00 78,175.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 1.72 1.74 1.64 1.74
Quarter Ending Mar-18 12 1.99 2.11 1.87 1.80
Year Ending Dec-17 23 7.27 7.30 7.17 7.13
Year Ending Dec-18 24 7.83 8.23 7.49 7.56
LT Growth Rate (%) 9 7.08 8.60 4.80 6.55

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 19,282.80 19,650.00 367.23 1.90
Quarter Ending Jun-17 18,934.90 18,839.00 95.86 0.51
Quarter Ending Mar-17 18,037.00 17,766.00 270.96 1.50
Quarter Ending Dec-16 18,275.20 18,106.00 169.23 0.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 17,742.20 17,820.00 77.76 0.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1.80 1.90 0.10 5.46
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.80 1.83 0.03 1.92
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.77 1.83 0.06 3.21
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.56 1.58 0.02 1.02
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.66 1.68 0.02 1.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 20,042.20 19,928.60 19,934.10 19,937.10 19,262.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 19,394.20 19,200.10 19,199.80 19,154.50 18,510.00
Year Ending Dec-17 76,266.50 75,834.50 75,833.60 75,841.60 75,488.30
Year Ending Dec-18 80,545.60 79,977.00 79,976.90 80,032.90 78,175.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.72 1.72 1.73 1.73 1.74
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.99 1.96 1.95 1.96 1.80
Year Ending Dec-17 7.27 7.18 7.18 7.18 7.13
Year Ending Dec-18 7.83 7.74 7.73 7.73 7.56

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14 1 13 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8 1 8 1
Year Ending Dec-17 19 0 19 0
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1 17 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 8 6 10
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 2 5 2
Year Ending Dec-17 20 0 20 0
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1 19 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Johnson & Johnson News

