Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSH.SI)

JSH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

43.67USD
9:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$43.62
Open
$43.63
Day's High
$43.70
Day's Low
$43.63
Volume
10,100
Avg. Vol
292,198
52-wk High
$46.48
52-wk Low
$32.14

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.86 2.71 2.71 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 31,023.10 31,645.60 30,452.50 30,509.30
Year Ending Dec-18 5 32,896.80 33,359.80 32,330.00 32,090.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 2.78 2.94 2.55 2.67
Year Ending Dec-18 6 3.02 3.29 2.62 2.83
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 8.24

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 31,023.10 31,023.10 31,307.10 31,421.80 30,509.30
Year Ending Dec-18 32,896.80 32,896.80 33,222.00 33,406.90 32,090.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.78 2.78 2.78 2.76 2.67
Year Ending Dec-18 3.02 3.02 3.02 3.01 2.83

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd News

