Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)
JULS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
637.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|11.10
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.56
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|15,878.60
|17,092.00
|15,205.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|17,715.00
|17,715.00
|17,715.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|58,764.80
|59,844.00
|57,216.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|66,662.50
|73,109.90
|61,098.00
|68,017.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|74,284.60
|84,666.70
|67,191.00
|76,014.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|11.10
|13.00
|9.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|37.53
|39.30
|35.29
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|45.29
|49.70
|39.77
|45.09
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|57.95
|68.40
|44.21
|60.22
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,233.00
|15,383.80
|849.20
|5.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,878.60
|15,657.90
|220.67
|1.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,999.60
|14,388.10
|611.50
|4.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,937.20
|13,597.00
|1,340.25
|8.97
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15,151.30
|14,009.70
|1,141.63
|7.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|12.40
|9.44
|2.96
|23.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11.10
|9.63
|1.47
|13.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10.50
|7.67
|2.83
|26.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|6.30
|3.41
|2.89
|45.87
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|7.10
|7.54
|0.44
|6.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,878.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|17,715.00
|17,715.00
|17,715.00
|17,715.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|58,764.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|66,662.50
|66,662.50
|66,671.20
|66,486.90
|68,017.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|74,284.60
|74,284.60
|74,284.60
|74,115.20
|76,014.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37.53
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|45.29
|45.29
|45.13
|46.68
|45.09
|Year Ending Mar-19
|57.95
|57.95
|57.83
|58.52
|60.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
