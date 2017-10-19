Edition:
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)

JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

577.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs579.60
Open
Rs584.80
Day's High
Rs584.80
Day's Low
Rs571.60
Volume
14,664
Avg. Vol
82,840
52-wk High
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs235.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,567.15 3,122.81 444.34 12.46
Quarter Ending Jun-15 3,218.01 3,038.24 179.77 5.59
Quarter Ending Jun-14 2,999.71 2,917.76 81.95 2.73
Quarter Ending Dec-13 3,197.55 2,866.62 330.93 10.35
Quarter Ending Jun-13 3,224.50 2,642.64 581.86 18.05
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 4.76 4.60 0.16 3.36
Quarter Ending Jun-15 4.80 3.68 1.12 23.33
Quarter Ending Jun-14 3.27 3.12 0.15 4.59
Quarter Ending Dec-13 4.32 3.50 0.82 18.98
Quarter Ending Jun-13 3.26 2.35 0.91 27.91

Earnings vs. Estimates

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd News