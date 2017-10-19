Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JYOI.NS)
JYOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
391.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.15 (+2.13%)
Prev Close
Rs383.45
Open
Rs383.60
Day's High
Rs393.00
Day's Low
Rs383.55
Volume
8,255
Avg. Vol
96,376
52-wk High
Rs442.50
52-wk Low
Rs316.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|2.34
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|6
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.91
|2.92
|2.92
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11
|4,790.14
|5,405.00
|4,589.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4,682.00
|4,682.00
|4,682.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|17,604.70
|18,516.00
|17,184.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|18,051.50
|19,591.00
|17,175.00
|20,710.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|20,792.80
|23,201.00
|19,508.00
|23,992.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|2.34
|2.78
|1.98
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|2.46
|2.46
|2.46
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|8.00
|9.50
|7.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|10.68
|11.90
|8.90
|11.52
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|11.72
|14.40
|9.73
|13.54
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,353.09
|3,671.80
|681.29
|15.65
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,790.14
|4,457.00
|333.14
|6.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,719.56
|3,833.90
|114.34
|3.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,370.17
|4,117.20
|252.97
|5.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,548.50
|4,398.90
|149.60
|3.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,790.14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4,682.00
|4,682.00
|4,682.00
|4,682.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17,604.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,051.50
|18,051.50
|18,392.60
|18,392.60
|20,710.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20,792.80
|20,792.80
|20,826.60
|20,981.10
|23,992.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings