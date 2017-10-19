Edition:
United States

Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JYPE.NS)

JYPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

13.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-3.20%)
Prev Close
Rs14.05
Open
Rs14.00
Day's High
Rs14.20
Day's Low
Rs13.25
Volume
652,260
Avg. Vol
6,062,343
52-wk High
Rs25.25
52-wk Low
Rs6.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 8,922.00 8,631.90 290.10 3.25
Quarter Ending Sep-14 7,683.67 8,556.00 872.33 11.35
Quarter Ending Jun-14 7,542.00 7,056.40 485.60 6.44
Quarter Ending Mar-14 10,080.00 7,650.60 2,429.40 24.10
Quarter Ending Dec-13 11,267.80 9,878.00 1,389.80 12.33
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 1.00 0.73 0.27 27.00
Quarter Ending Jun-12 2.38 1.51 0.87 36.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Jaypee Infratech Ltd News

» More JYPE.NS News