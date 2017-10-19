Kaya Ltd (KAYA.NS)
KAYA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
947.10INR
19 Oct 2017
947.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.75 (+1.04%)
Rs9.75 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs937.35
Rs937.35
Open
Rs942.00
Rs942.00
Day's High
Rs950.00
Rs950.00
Day's Low
Rs938.05
Rs938.05
Volume
13,103
13,103
Avg. Vol
22,592
22,592
52-wk High
Rs1,204.90
Rs1,204.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00
Rs650.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.00
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1,140.00
|1,140.00
|1,140.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,116.00
|4,116.00
|4,116.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|4,591.00
|4,591.00
|4,591.00
|5,072.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|5,201.00
|5,201.00
|5,201.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,107.00
|515.14
|591.86
|53.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,140.00
|1,126.97
|13.03
|1.14
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,050.00
|971.48
|78.52
|7.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,065.00
|1,022.77
|42.23
|3.97
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|920.00
|1,003.99
|83.99
|9.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,140.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,116.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,591.00
|4,591.00
|4,591.00
|4,591.00
|5,072.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5,201.00
|5,201.00
|5,201.00
|5,201.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings