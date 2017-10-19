Edition:
Kaya Ltd (KAYA.NS)

KAYA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

947.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.75 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs937.35
Open
Rs942.00
Day's High
Rs950.00
Day's Low
Rs938.05
Volume
13,103
Avg. Vol
22,592
52-wk High
Rs1,204.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.00 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1,140.00 1,140.00 1,140.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 4,116.00 4,116.00 4,116.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 4,591.00 4,591.00 4,591.00 5,072.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 5,201.00 5,201.00 5,201.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.00 1.00 1.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 0.20 0.20 0.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 4.30 4.30 4.30 27.20
Year Ending Mar-19 1 11.00 11.00 11.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,107.00 515.14 591.86 53.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,140.00 1,126.97 13.03 1.14
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,050.00 971.48 78.52 7.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,065.00 1,022.77 42.23 3.97
Quarter Ending Jun-16 920.00 1,003.99 83.99 9.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,140.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 4,116.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,591.00 4,591.00 4,591.00 4,591.00 5,072.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5,201.00 5,201.00 5,201.00 5,201.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

