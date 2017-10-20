Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 43,212.20 45,396.00 40,342.40 31,919.90 Year Ending Dec-18 8 37,397.20 42,090.40 30,960.00 31,505.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 2,818.31 3,176.00 2,324.00 1,047.04 Year Ending Dec-18 9 1,818.09 2,709.50 1,025.00 955.09