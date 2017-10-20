Edition:
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)

KIOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

26,838.64ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1,010.64 (+3.91%)
Prev Close
25,828.00
Open
26,351.00
Day's High
27,050.00
Day's Low
26,351.00
Volume
1,232,276
Avg. Vol
721,667
52-wk High
27,050.00
52-wk Low
12,303.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.00 3.42 3.42 3.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 43,212.20 45,396.00 40,342.40 31,919.90
Year Ending Dec-18 8 37,397.20 42,090.40 30,960.00 31,505.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2,818.31 3,176.00 2,324.00 1,047.04
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1,818.09 2,709.50 1,025.00 955.09

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 43,212.20 42,895.30 41,117.80 40,188.30 31,919.90
Year Ending Dec-18 37,397.20 37,610.00 36,439.30 35,138.70 31,505.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,818.31 2,809.94 2,569.91 2,437.76 1,047.04
Year Ending Dec-18 1,818.09 1,904.78 1,721.16 1,620.77 955.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 6 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 5 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 6 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd News

