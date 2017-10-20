Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)
KLR.L on London Stock Exchange
917.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-17.00 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
934.50
Open
940.00
Day's High
940.00
Day's Low
912.50
Volume
36,241
Avg. Vol
89,666
52-wk High
959.96
52-wk Low
643.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2,022.15
|2,063.00
|1,914.00
|1,890.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2,028.50
|2,071.00
|1,973.00
|2,040.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|87.40
|91.70
|83.30
|99.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|93.21
|96.30
|89.90
|117.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,022.15
|2,022.15
|2,022.15
|2,012.92
|1,890.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,028.50
|2,028.50
|2,028.50
|2,016.00
|2,040.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|87.40
|87.40
|87.40
|87.72
|99.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|93.21
|93.21
|93.21
|93.23
|117.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0