Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)

KLR.L on London Stock Exchange

917.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-17.00 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
934.50
Open
940.00
Day's High
940.00
Day's Low
912.50
Volume
36,241
Avg. Vol
89,666
52-wk High
959.96
52-wk Low
643.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,022.15 2,063.00 1,914.00 1,890.03
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2,028.50 2,071.00 1,973.00 2,040.23
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 87.40 91.70 83.30 99.64
Year Ending Dec-18 4 93.21 96.30 89.90 117.70

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,022.15 2,022.15 2,022.15 2,012.92 1,890.03
Year Ending Dec-18 2,028.50 2,028.50 2,028.50 2,016.00 2,040.23
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 87.40 87.40 87.40 87.72 99.64
Year Ending Dec-18 93.21 93.21 93.21 93.23 117.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

