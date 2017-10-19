Edition:
Kalyani Steels Ltd (KLSL.NS)

KLSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

409.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.95 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs407.70
Open
Rs408.80
Day's High
Rs411.00
Day's Low
Rs408.35
Volume
20,652
Avg. Vol
132,458
52-wk High
Rs469.05
52-wk Low
Rs245.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 14,154.50 14,777.10 13,532.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 16,353.70 16,356.50 16,351.00 13,984.70
Year Ending Mar-19 1 18,832.00 18,832.00 18,832.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 33.60 36.01 31.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 41.57 42.54 40.60 35.40
Year Ending Mar-19 2 48.93 50.06 47.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 3,203.78 3,013.36 190.42 5.94
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,392.34 3,020.87 371.47 10.95
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3,188.13 3,927.23 739.10 23.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 14,154.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16,353.70 16,353.70 16,353.70 16,353.70 13,984.70
Year Ending Mar-19 18,832.00 18,832.00 18,832.00 18,832.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Kalyani Steels Ltd News

