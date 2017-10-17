Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)
KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
31.06TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.74TL (-2.33%)
Prev Close
31.80TL
Open
32.06TL
Day's High
32.12TL
Day's Low
31.06TL
Volume
1,480,089
Avg. Vol
3,209,155
52-wk High
37.22TL
52-wk Low
14.84TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|228.65
|164.75
|63.89
|27.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|231.15
|215.55
|15.60
|6.75
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|226.39
|169.64
|56.75
|25.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|162.00
|205.59
|43.59
|26.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|193.40
|187.99
|5.41
|2.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.78
|0.71
|0.07
|8.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.73
|0.29
|0.44
|60.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.72
|0.64
|0.08
|11.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings