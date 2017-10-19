Edition:
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.95 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs263.95
Open
Rs260.05
Day's High
Rs264.00
Day's Low
Rs255.50
Volume
5,175
Avg. Vol
54,567
52-wk High
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 26,659.50 27,975.50 25,494.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 28,081.10 28,216.00 27,946.10 29,140.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 31,354.20 31,669.00 31,039.30 31,392.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 1.93 3.00 0.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 8.45 9.10 7.80 12.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 14.65 17.80 11.50 17.60

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-13 4,494.00 4,223.59 270.41 6.02

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 26,659.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28,081.10 28,081.10 28,081.10 28,081.10 29,140.00
Year Ending Mar-19 31,354.20 31,354.20 31,354.20 30,972.10 31,392.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

