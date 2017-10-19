Edition:
United States

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

78.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs78.40
Open
Rs79.75
Day's High
Rs80.00
Day's Low
Rs77.90
Volume
37,186
Avg. Vol
101,723
52-wk High
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,392.26 2,959.00 433.26 12.77
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,647.44 3,226.40 421.04 11.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1.20 1.33 0.13 10.83
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.04 0.10 0.94 90.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd News