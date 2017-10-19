Edition:
K S B Pumps Ltd (KSBP.NS)

KSBP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

840.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs42.95 (+5.39%)
Prev Close
Rs797.20
Open
Rs818.00
Day's High
Rs849.80
Day's Low
Rs814.45
Volume
54,402
Avg. Vol
27,831
52-wk High
Rs849.80
52-wk Low
Rs543.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.20 3.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 9,102.11 9,107.00 9,097.22 9,660.51
Year Ending Dec-18 2 10,103.50 10,291.00 9,915.97 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 22.07 23.70 20.43 24.66
Year Ending Dec-18 2 26.58 30.50 22.65 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 18.80 18.80 18.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,097.00 2,102.40 5.40 0.26
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,211.00 2,054.20 156.80 7.09
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,582.00 2,494.90 87.10 3.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,043.32 1,579.80 463.52 22.68
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,157.50 1,834.30 323.20 14.98
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4.97 2.12 2.85 57.34
Quarter Ending Sep-15 4.40 4.84 0.44 10.00
Quarter Ending Jun-13 5.76 4.44 1.32 22.92
Quarter Ending Dec-12 4.15 5.61 1.46 35.18
Quarter Ending Sep-12 2.97 3.71 0.74 24.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,102.11 9,102.11 9,102.11 9,107.00 9,660.51
Year Ending Dec-18 10,103.50 10,103.50 10,103.50 10,291.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 22.07 22.07 22.07 23.70 24.66
Year Ending Dec-18 26.58 26.58 26.58 30.50 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

K S B Pumps Ltd News

