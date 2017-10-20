Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)
LBHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,067.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.67
|3.00
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|41,402.00
|41,402.00
|41,402.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|43,472.00
|43,472.00
|43,472.00
|6,801.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1,208.60
|1,412.00
|1,015.00
|1,518.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1,469.07
|1,551.00
|1,346.00
|1,638.13
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|41,402.00
|41,402.00
|41,402.00
|41,402.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|43,472.00
|43,472.00
|43,472.00
|43,472.00
|6,801.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,208.60
|1,208.60
|1,208.60
|1,273.13
|1,518.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,469.07
|1,469.07
|1,469.07
|1,479.10
|1,638.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Liberty to slow expansion, focus on margins in turnaround drive
- BRIEF-Liberty Holdings sees HY HEPS between 546.9 - 613.5 cents
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's Liberty CEO leaves after board clash
- South Africa's Liberty names Standard Bank's Munro as CEO
- BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately