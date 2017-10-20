Edition:
Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)

LBHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,067.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

37.00 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
11,030.00
Open
11,222.00
Day's High
11,222.00
Day's Low
11,021.00
Volume
717,920
Avg. Vol
612,239
52-wk High
12,491.00
52-wk Low
9,763.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.67 3.00 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 41,402.00 41,402.00 41,402.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 43,472.00 43,472.00 43,472.00 6,801.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,208.60 1,412.00 1,015.00 1,518.37
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,469.07 1,551.00 1,346.00 1,638.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 41,402.00 41,402.00 41,402.00 41,402.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 43,472.00 43,472.00 43,472.00 43,472.00 6,801.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,208.60 1,208.60 1,208.60 1,273.13 1,518.37
Year Ending Dec-18 1,469.07 1,469.07 1,469.07 1,479.10 1,638.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Liberty Holdings Ltd News

