Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 19 2,453.63 2,563.40 2,414.00 1,359.72 Year Ending Dec-18 19 2,574.46 2,692.37 2,514.00 1,411.71 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 21 11.64 12.50 10.88 8.53 Year Ending Dec-18 21 15.61 17.80 13.60 10.04 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 30.04 35.59 23.10 -5.55