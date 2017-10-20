Edition:
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L)

LCL.L on London Stock Exchange

126.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
126.50
Open
127.40
Day's High
128.30
Day's Low
125.70
Volume
8,784,248
Avg. Vol
11,714,743
52-wk High
141.50
52-wk Low
110.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 10 10 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 4 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.81 1.75 1.68 1.59

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 2,453.63 2,563.40 2,414.00 1,359.72
Year Ending Dec-18 19 2,574.46 2,692.37 2,514.00 1,411.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 11.64 12.50 10.88 8.53
Year Ending Dec-18 21 15.61 17.80 13.60 10.04
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 30.04 35.59 23.10 -5.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,453.63 2,453.63 2,456.21 2,468.27 1,359.72
Year Ending Dec-18 2,574.46 2,574.46 2,575.30 2,593.56 1,411.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11.64 11.64 11.61 11.56 8.53
Year Ending Dec-18 15.61 15.61 15.57 15.50 10.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC News

