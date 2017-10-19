LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)
LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
916.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|13,145.00
|13,145.00
|13,145.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|14,069.70
|14,165.40
|13,974.00
|14,663.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|15,573.70
|15,792.30
|15,355.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|44.13
|47.16
|41.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|48.98
|49.16
|48.80
|55.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|56.94
|57.77
|56.10
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,815.00
|2,815.38
|0.38
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|2,465.88
|2,258.70
|207.18
|8.40
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2,392.23
|2,326.30
|65.93
|2.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2,328.49
|2,368.54
|40.05
|1.72
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,930.37
|2,097.74
|167.37
|8.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|11.10
|11.06
|0.04
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|7.45
|3.67
|3.77
|50.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|8.81
|6.99
|1.83
|20.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|9.52
|9.44
|0.08
|0.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|6.45
|7.62
|1.18
|18.22
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,145.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,069.70
|14,069.70
|14,069.70
|14,069.70
|14,663.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15,573.70
|15,573.70
|15,573.70
|15,573.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|44.13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|48.98
|48.98
|48.98
|48.98
|55.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|56.94
|56.94
|56.94
|56.94
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0