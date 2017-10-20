Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 7,351.00 7,740.00 6,962.00 2,525.33 Year Ending Dec-18 2 7,630.00 7,950.00 7,310.00 3,116.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 21 24.70 31.00 19.71 21.12 Year Ending Dec-18 21 24.48 30.40 20.51 22.37 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 8.61 15.00 5.00 6.93