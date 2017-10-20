Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)
LGEN.L on London Stock Exchange
268.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.30 (+0.86%)
2.30 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
266.30
Open
267.00
Day's High
269.00
Day's Low
266.60
Volume
16,012,623
Avg. Vol
14,796,887
52-wk High
279.90
52-wk Low
204.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.78
|2.83
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|7,351.00
|7,740.00
|6,962.00
|2,525.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|7,630.00
|7,950.00
|7,310.00
|3,116.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|24.70
|31.00
|19.71
|21.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|24.48
|30.40
|20.51
|22.37
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|8.61
|15.00
|5.00
|6.93
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,351.00
|7,351.00
|7,351.00
|7,351.00
|2,525.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,630.00
|7,630.00
|7,630.00
|7,630.00
|3,116.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|23.30
|21.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24.48
|24.48
|24.48
|23.80
|22.37
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Legal & General to fund prime birmingham build to rent development site for 53 mln stg
- BRIEF-Legal & General provides 120 million stg in debt for HS1 rail purchase
- BRIEF-UK's plumbing industry pension scheme completes 560 mln stg bulk annuity with L&G-adviser
- Pension Insurance Corp, L&G top bulk annuity writers in H1 2017-Aon Hewitt
- Prudential merges UK fund management with insurance in cost drive