Edition:
United States

LafargeHolcim Maroc (LHM.CS)

LHM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,900.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null20.00 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
null1,880.00
Open
null1,920.00
Day's High
null1,920.00
Day's Low
null1,900.00
Volume
1,747
Avg. Vol
3,175
52-wk High
null2,700.00
52-wk Low
null1,750.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.75 3.67 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 8,373.00 8,943.00 8,070.40 8,681.00
Year Ending Dec-18 4 8,834.83 9,982.00 8,319.10 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 88.78 90.20 87.33 98.13
Year Ending Dec-18 3 98.70 106.00 93.50 102.23

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,373.00 8,473.87 8,239.30 8,253.60 8,681.00
Year Ending Dec-18 8,834.83 9,006.73 8,519.10 8,567.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 88.78 92.47 92.47 95.43 98.13
Year Ending Dec-18 98.70 98.75 98.75 99.82 102.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

LafargeHolcim Maroc News

» More LHM.CS News