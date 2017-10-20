LafargeHolcim Maroc (LHM.CS)
LHM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,900.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
20.00 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
1,880.00
Open
1,920.00
Day's High
1,920.00
Day's Low
1,900.00
Volume
1,747
Avg. Vol
3,175
52-wk High
2,700.00
52-wk Low
1,750.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.75
|3.67
|4.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|8,373.00
|8,943.00
|8,070.40
|8,681.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|8,834.83
|9,982.00
|8,319.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|88.78
|90.20
|87.33
|98.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|98.70
|106.00
|93.50
|102.23
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8,373.00
|8,473.87
|8,239.30
|8,253.60
|8,681.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8,834.83
|9,006.73
|8,519.10
|8,567.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|88.78
|92.47
|92.47
|95.43
|98.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|98.70
|98.75
|98.75
|99.82
|102.23
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1