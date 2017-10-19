Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LKMC.NS)
LKMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,947.00INR
19 Oct 2017
5,947.00INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-39.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
Rs5,986.00
Open
Rs6,024.00
Day's High
Rs6,050.00
Day's Low
Rs5,870.10
Volume
3,309
Avg. Vol
7,233
52-wk High
Rs6,430.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,609.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6,523.00
|6,523.00
|6,523.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|21,549.20
|23,391.00
|17,203.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|26,971.10
|28,616.00
|24,083.00
|27,878.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|30,476.40
|32,884.00
|26,381.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|147.60
|166.40
|108.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|194.02
|212.80
|165.20
|228.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|230.07
|272.90
|184.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,367.50
|6,961.41
|1,593.91
|29.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,523.00
|7,119.55
|596.55
|9.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,705.00
|5,656.42
|48.58
|0.85
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,500.00
|5,670.75
|829.25
|12.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,823.50
|5,447.01
|376.49
|6.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|62.67
|53.59
|9.08
|14.49
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,523.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,549.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26,971.10
|26,971.10
|26,971.10
|27,465.10
|27,878.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30,476.40
|30,476.40
|30,476.40
|31,017.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|147.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|194.02
|194.02
|194.02
|200.18
|228.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|230.07
|230.07
|230.07
|240.97
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0