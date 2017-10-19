Edition:
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LKMC.NS)

LKMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,947.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-39.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
Rs5,986.00
Open
Rs6,024.00
Day's High
Rs6,050.00
Day's Low
Rs5,870.10
Volume
3,309
Avg. Vol
7,233
52-wk High
Rs6,430.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,609.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,523.00 6,523.00 6,523.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 21,549.20 23,391.00 17,203.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 26,971.10 28,616.00 24,083.00 27,878.70
Year Ending Mar-19 3 30,476.40 32,884.00 26,381.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 147.60 166.40 108.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 194.02 212.80 165.20 228.60
Year Ending Mar-19 3 230.07 272.90 184.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,367.50 6,961.41 1,593.91 29.70
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,523.00 7,119.55 596.55 9.15
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,705.00 5,656.42 48.58 0.85
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,500.00 5,670.75 829.25 12.76
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,823.50 5,447.01 376.49 6.47
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 62.67 53.59 9.08 14.49

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,523.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 21,549.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 26,971.10 26,971.10 26,971.10 27,465.10 27,878.70
Year Ending Mar-19 30,476.40 30,476.40 30,476.40 31,017.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 147.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 194.02 194.02 194.02 200.18 228.60
Year Ending Mar-19 230.07 230.07 230.07 240.97 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

