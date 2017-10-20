Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 7 76.70 83.87 69.84 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 84.94 99.02 77.83 84.77 Year Ending Mar-19 8 91.05 106.24 78.59 89.47 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 9 8.17 8.30 7.98 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 8.40 8.90 8.00 8.66 Year Ending Mar-19 10 8.80 9.29 8.40 9.08 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 6.43