Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)
LMPL.L on London Stock Exchange
176.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.80 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
177.30
Open
177.50
Day's High
177.50
Day's Low
175.30
Volume
914,789
Avg. Vol
1,396,561
52-wk High
177.50
52-wk Low
138.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.56
|2.56
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|76.70
|83.87
|69.84
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|84.94
|99.02
|77.83
|84.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|91.05
|106.24
|78.59
|89.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|8.17
|8.30
|7.98
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|8.40
|8.90
|8.00
|8.66
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|8.80
|9.29
|8.40
|9.08
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|6.43
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|76.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|84.94
|84.94
|83.68
|82.83
|84.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|91.05
|91.05
|89.78
|88.55
|89.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8.40
|8.40
|8.34
|8.30
|8.66
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|8.76
|9.08
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces acquisition of Bedford logistics development site
- BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces sale of royal mail distribution centre for 48.8 mln pounds
- BRIEF-Londonmetric Property buys portfolio of 14 logistics warehouses
- BRIEF-Londonmetric Property says acquired Burlington retail park in south west London
- BRIEF-Londonmetric's sale of retail park in Milford Haven