Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 11 1,079.11 1,112.00 1,001.17 1,101.12 Year Ending Sep-18 11 1,127.09 1,271.51 974.19 1,168.81 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 10 -0.27 -0.12 -0.64 0.02 Year Ending Sep-18 12 -0.12 0.10 -0.37 0.17