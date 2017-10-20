Edition:
Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

LONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,580.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

87.00 (+5.83%)
Prev Close
1,493.00
Open
1,498.00
Day's High
1,580.00
Day's Low
1,498.00
Volume
270,224
Avg. Vol
232,367
52-wk High
3,950.00
52-wk Low
1,025.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.14 4.14 4.14 3.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 11 1,079.11 1,112.00 1,001.17 1,101.12
Year Ending Sep-18 11 1,127.09 1,271.51 974.19 1,168.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 10 -0.27 -0.12 -0.64 0.02
Year Ending Sep-18 12 -0.12 0.10 -0.37 0.17

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,079.11 1,095.69 1,087.96 1,091.19 1,101.12
Year Ending Sep-18 1,127.09 1,112.65 1,078.08 1,094.46 1,168.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 -0.27 -0.32 -0.34 -0.34 0.02
Year Ending Sep-18 -0.12 -0.11 -0.14 -0.14 0.17

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 5 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 5 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 4 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 3 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Lonmin PLC News

