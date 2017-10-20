Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 106.00 106.00 106.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 552.58 627.00 445.34 602.73 Year Ending Dec-18 11 561.49 659.00 446.48 617.59 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.12 0.20 0.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.31 0.69 -0.20 0.63 Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.58 0.67 0.43 0.62 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -7.69 1.00 -11.80 -12.00