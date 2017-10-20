London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)
LSE.L on London Stock Exchange
3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-29.00 (-0.75%)
-29.00 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
3,878.00
3,878.00
Open
3,894.00
3,894.00
Day's High
3,898.00
3,898.00
Day's Low
3,841.00
3,841.00
Volume
969,876
969,876
Avg. Vol
704,449
704,449
52-wk High
4,069.00
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00
2,611.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|144.10
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.20
|2.21
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,760.30
|1,760.30
|1,760.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|1,933.40
|1,933.40
|1,933.40
|1,913.40
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|1,891.30
|1,959.00
|1,750.00
|1,658.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|2,092.37
|2,173.00
|1,917.00
|1,773.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|144.10
|144.10
|144.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|170.80
|170.80
|170.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|148.26
|156.67
|143.50
|145.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|173.17
|187.98
|145.68
|161.63
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|16.42
|18.50
|14.22
|13.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|161.00
|190.20
|29.20
|18.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,760.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1,933.40
|1,919.80
|1,919.80
|1,919.80
|1,913.40
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,891.30
|1,873.95
|1,860.60
|1,838.06
|1,658.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,092.37
|2,085.46
|2,053.27
|2,039.93
|1,773.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|144.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|170.80
|174.20
|174.20
|174.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|148.26
|147.91
|148.35
|148.49
|145.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|173.17
|172.26
|171.88
|171.04
|161.63
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1
|10
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|2
|9
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1
|7
|3
