London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,760.30 1,760.30 1,760.30 -- Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 1,933.40 1,933.40 1,933.40 1,913.40 Year Ending Dec-17 15 1,891.30 1,959.00 1,750.00 1,658.83 Year Ending Dec-18 15 2,092.37 2,173.00 1,917.00 1,773.93 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 144.10 144.10 144.10 -- Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 170.80 170.80 170.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 148.26 156.67 143.50 145.41 Year Ending Dec-18 16 173.17 187.98 145.68 161.63 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 16.42 18.50 14.22 13.50