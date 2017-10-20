Edition:
London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

LSE.L on London Stock Exchange

3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-29.00 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
3,878.00
Open
3,894.00
Day's High
3,898.00
Day's Low
3,841.00
Volume
969,876
Avg. Vol
704,449
52-wk High
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 144.10 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 7 6
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.20 2.21 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,760.30 1,760.30 1,760.30 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 1,933.40 1,933.40 1,933.40 1,913.40
Year Ending Dec-17 15 1,891.30 1,959.00 1,750.00 1,658.83
Year Ending Dec-18 15 2,092.37 2,173.00 1,917.00 1,773.93
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 144.10 144.10 144.10 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 170.80 170.80 170.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 148.26 156.67 143.50 145.41
Year Ending Dec-18 16 173.17 187.98 145.68 161.63
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 16.42 18.50 14.22 13.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 161.00 190.20 29.20 18.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,760.30 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1,933.40 1,919.80 1,919.80 1,919.80 1,913.40
Year Ending Dec-17 1,891.30 1,873.95 1,860.60 1,838.06 1,658.83
Year Ending Dec-18 2,092.37 2,085.46 2,053.27 2,039.93 1,773.93
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 144.10 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 170.80 174.20 174.20 174.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 148.26 147.91 148.35 148.49 145.41
Year Ending Dec-18 173.17 172.26 171.88 171.04 161.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1 10 2
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2 9 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2 5 4
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1 7 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

London Stock Exchange Group PLC News

