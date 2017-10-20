Alten SA (LTEN.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 1,953.06 1,982.00 1,918.00 1,840.45 Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,079.74 2,131.00 2,041.20 1,934.71 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 3.96 4.29 3.69 4.01 Year Ending Dec-18 9 4.43 4.73 4.10 4.29 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.40 10.40 10.40 8.06