LT Foods Ltd (LTOL.NS)
LTOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
66.50INR
19 Oct 2017
66.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.53%)
Rs0.35 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs66.15
Rs66.15
Open
Rs66.15
Rs66.15
Day's High
Rs67.50
Rs67.50
Day's Low
Rs65.85
Rs65.85
Volume
223,113
223,113
Avg. Vol
560,939
560,939
52-wk High
Rs84.70
Rs84.70
52-wk Low
Rs21.51
Rs21.51
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|8,897.00
|8,897.00
|8,897.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|32,078.20
|32,092.50
|32,064.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|4.41
|4.50
|4.31
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,897.00
|9,621.46
|724.46
|8.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.04
|1.11
|0.07
|7.14
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.78
|0.71
|0.06
|7.98
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,897.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|32,078.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--