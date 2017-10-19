Edition:
United States

Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS)

LUPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,051.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,049.20
Open
Rs1,055.00
Day's High
Rs1,057.00
Day's Low
Rs1,046.30
Volume
94,104
Avg. Vol
1,798,778
52-wk High
Rs1,573.60
52-wk Low
Rs917.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 14.46 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 8 8 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 15 15 14
(3) HOLD 9 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 7 7 2
(5) SELL 3 3 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.57 2.58 2.44

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 25 43,638.80 46,340.00 40,047.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 42,025.80 43,191.60 40,860.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37 174,601.00 180,097.00 170,052.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 37 168,131.00 187,700.00 140,000.00 201,801.00
Year Ending Mar-19 40 191,594.00 225,923.00 140,000.00 229,534.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 14.46 17.10 13.20 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 11.47 14.11 9.36 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39 62.94 70.64 55.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 38 43.14 55.60 34.70 76.33
Year Ending Mar-19 41 57.30 81.90 44.00 86.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.91 12.80 -2.98 20.96

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 42,093.80 38,695.80 3,398.01 8.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 43,638.80 41,618.80 2,019.97 4.63
Quarter Ending Dec-16 42,318.60 44,049.40 1,730.77 4.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 42,712.00 42,111.80 600.21 1.41
Quarter Ending Jun-16 44,243.90 43,135.60 1,108.27 2.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12.15 7.89 4.26 35.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14.46 8.39 6.07 41.98
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15.06 13.98 1.08 7.19
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15.66 14.62 1.04 6.65
Quarter Ending Jun-16 18.02 19.47 1.45 8.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 43,638.80 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 42,025.80 42,220.60 42,220.60 41,793.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 174,601.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 168,131.00 168,181.00 169,972.00 170,095.00 201,801.00
Year Ending Mar-19 191,594.00 191,638.00 191,916.00 191,979.00 229,534.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14.46 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 11.47 11.50 11.50 11.55 --
Year Ending Mar-17 62.94 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 43.14 43.14 45.00 45.81 76.33
Year Ending Mar-19 57.30 57.31 57.50 58.29 86.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 4 4
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Lupin Ltd News

» More LUPN.NS News