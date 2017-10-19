Edition:
Lux Industries Ltd (LUXI.NS)

LUXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,166.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs1,171.75
Open
Rs1,171.75
Day's High
Rs1,171.75
Day's Low
Rs1,156.05
Volume
1,192
Avg. Vol
54,517
52-wk High
Rs1,319.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 8.06 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 -- --
(3) HOLD 0 0 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,251.01 3,251.01 3,251.01 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 10,692.30 10,692.30 10,692.30 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 11,975.30 11,975.30 11,975.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 8.06 8.06 8.06 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 27.35 27.35 27.35 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 30.16 30.16 30.16 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,251.01 3,251.01 3,251.01 -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10,692.30 10,692.30 10,692.30 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 11,975.30 11,975.30 11,975.30 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8.06 8.06 8.06 -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 27.35 27.35 27.35 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 30.16 30.16 30.16 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

