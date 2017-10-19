Lux Industries Ltd (LUXI.NS)
LUXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,166.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,166.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.75 (-0.49%)
Rs-5.75 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs1,171.75
Rs1,171.75
Open
Rs1,171.75
Rs1,171.75
Day's High
Rs1,171.75
Rs1,171.75
Day's Low
Rs1,156.05
Rs1,156.05
Volume
1,192
1,192
Avg. Vol
54,517
54,517
52-wk High
Rs1,319.90
Rs1,319.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00
Rs650.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|8.06
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,251.01
|3,251.01
|3,251.01
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|10,692.30
|10,692.30
|10,692.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|11,975.30
|11,975.30
|11,975.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|8.06
|8.06
|8.06
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|27.35
|27.35
|27.35
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|30.16
|30.16
|30.16
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,251.01
|3,251.01
|3,251.01
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10,692.30
|10,692.30
|10,692.30
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11,975.30
|11,975.30
|11,975.30
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8.06
|8.06
|8.06
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27.35
|27.35
|27.35
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30.16
|30.16
|30.16
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0