Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVLS.NS)
LVLS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.71
|1.71
|1.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|12,122.30
|12,659.00
|11,245.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|15,046.10
|15,333.00
|14,256.00
|13,653.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|17,585.90
|18,665.00
|17,202.70
|15,813.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|13.57
|14.40
|12.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|13.17
|15.80
|8.10
|16.27
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|17.12
|22.70
|10.60
|22.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,779.00
|3,185.70
|406.70
|14.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,715.00
|2,667.69
|47.31
|1.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,725.00
|2,652.11
|72.89
|2.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2,486.00
|2,364.02
|121.98
|4.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,333.00
|2,240.22
|92.78
|3.98
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,122.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15,046.10
|15,186.50
|15,014.00
|15,014.00
|13,653.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17,585.90
|17,833.50
|17,564.10
|17,564.10
|15,813.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
- India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank CEO sees bad loan additions falling sharply
- BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank CFO N S Venkatesh resigns
- BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Sept qtr profit down about 84 pct
- BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank revises 1 year MCLR to 9.35 pct
- BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank to raise funds for an amount up to 8 bln rupees