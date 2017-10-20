LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 15,753.00 22,209.30 11,274.00 20,735.30 Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80 Year Ending Dec-17 30 42,125.40 42,725.00 39,767.00 39,281.60 Year Ending Dec-18 29 44,771.20 46,671.90 42,053.00 41,509.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 5.47 5.52 5.43 -- Year Ending Dec-17 33 9.72 10.24 8.96 8.63 Year Ending Dec-18 32 10.73 11.67 9.67 9.45 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.13 15.50 11.10 8.28