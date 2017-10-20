Manz AG (M5ZG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 368.05 377.81 352.00 304.80 Year Ending Dec-18 6 413.09 438.00 357.00 358.12 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.16 1.65 0.53 0.17 Year Ending Dec-18 6 2.18 3.00 1.02 1.75