Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

MAB.L on London Stock Exchange

247.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
247.80
Open
246.60
Day's High
249.00
Day's Low
243.60
Volume
256,026
Avg. Vol
494,141
52-wk High
293.00
52-wk Low
218.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 1 3 3
(3) HOLD 9 9 8 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 1 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.20 3.00 3.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 14 2,130.98 2,174.00 2,091.00 2,127.77
Year Ending Sep-18 14 2,142.54 2,212.47 2,078.00 2,171.15
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 16 34.34 35.92 32.13 35.94
Year Ending Sep-18 16 34.10 36.10 30.45 37.71
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 0.60 1.60 -0.40 2.60

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 2,130.98 2,131.13 2,135.39 2,124.52 2,127.77
Year Ending Sep-18 2,142.54 2,142.83 2,150.41 2,136.46 2,171.15
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 34.34 34.35 34.31 34.41 35.94
Year Ending Sep-18 34.10 34.11 34.21 34.47 37.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 1 3
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 1 4
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 2 5
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Mitchells & Butlers PLC News

