Magnesita Refratarios SA (MAGG3.SA)

MAGG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

44.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.30 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
R$ 43.70
Open
R$ 43.80
Day's High
R$ 44.12
Day's Low
R$ 43.25
Volume
346,500
Avg. Vol
78,350
52-wk High
R$ 44.12
52-wk Low
R$ 21.28

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 911.80 913.49 1.69 0.19
Quarter Ending Dec-15 865.99 897.81 31.82 3.67
Quarter Ending Sep-15 805.30 886.10 80.80 10.03
Quarter Ending Jun-15 792.97 790.75 2.22 0.28
Quarter Ending Mar-15 788.10 806.16 18.06 2.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.51 1.48 0.97 190.20
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.59 -0.36 0.95 161.02
Quarter Ending Sep-15 -3.50 -16.30 12.80 -365.71
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.43 0.20 0.23 52.94
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.40 -0.30 0.70 175.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

