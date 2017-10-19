Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS)
MAHM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,375.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|10.44
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|12
|11
|11
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|23
|26
|27
|27
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.91
|1.93
|1.98
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|110,237.00
|188,301.00
|94,402.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|130,093.00
|130,093.00
|130,093.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|426,045.00
|462,190.00
|403,932.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|40
|489,191.00
|538,827.00
|455,340.00
|523,317.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40
|555,025.00
|639,797.00
|512,657.00
|583,852.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|10.44
|13.26
|7.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|24.04
|32.99
|15.09
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39
|57.69
|70.02
|52.29
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|41
|66.89
|81.00
|57.60
|72.52
|Year Ending Mar-19
|41
|77.46
|94.00
|62.79
|81.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|27.21
|68.20
|10.60
|16.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|112,522.00
|115,757.00
|3,235.29
|2.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|110,237.00
|111,252.00
|1,014.07
|0.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|110,078.00
|108,600.00
|1,477.68
|1.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|105,295.00
|104,117.00
|1,178.34
|1.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|111,756.00
|121,597.00
|9,841.64
|8.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|17.99
|12.85
|5.14
|28.56
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10.44
|10.60
|0.16
|1.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13.92
|12.62
|1.30
|9.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|16.48
|18.73
|2.25
|13.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15.12
|15.38
|0.26
|1.74
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|110,237.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|130,093.00
|130,093.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|426,045.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|489,191.00
|489,599.00
|489,208.00
|489,190.00
|523,317.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|555,025.00
|555,680.00
|554,711.00
|555,395.00
|583,852.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10.44
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|24.04
|24.04
|32.77
|32.69
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|57.69
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|66.89
|66.93
|66.88
|66.97
|72.52
|Year Ending Mar-19
|77.46
|77.57
|77.53
|77.87
|81.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|2
|3
- BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra approves scheme of arrangement with Mahindra Two Wheelers
- BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL
- BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75
- BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept total sales up about 16 pct y-o-y
- BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra signs two share purchase agreements