Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 110,237.00 188,301.00 94,402.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 130,093.00 130,093.00 130,093.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 37 426,045.00 462,190.00 403,932.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 40 489,191.00 538,827.00 455,340.00 523,317.00 Year Ending Mar-19 40 555,025.00 639,797.00 512,657.00 583,852.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 10.44 13.26 7.70 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 24.04 32.99 15.09 -- Year Ending Mar-17 39 57.69 70.02 52.29 -- Year Ending Mar-18 41 66.89 81.00 57.60 72.52 Year Ending Mar-19 41 77.46 94.00 62.79 81.27 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 27.21 68.20 10.60 16.00