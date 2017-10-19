Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)
MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
595.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs592.95
Open
Rs594.00
Day's High
Rs600.00
Day's Low
Rs590.00
Volume
35,948
Avg. Vol
96,743
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|12,173.90
|12,173.90
|12,173.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|15,434.10
|15,434.10
|15,434.10
|14,824.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|17,594.90
|17,594.90
|17,594.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|42.45
|42.45
|42.45
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|92.64
|92.64
|92.64
|38.38
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|111.98
|111.98
|111.98
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,509.06
|4,308.52
|200.54
|4.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,473.89
|2,897.69
|576.20
|16.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2,154.29
|2,059.33
|94.96
|4.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|2,528.26
|2,075.89
|452.37
|17.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|23.18
|20.33
|2.85
|12.30
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7.97
|3.02
|4.95
|62.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|4.70
|3.45
|1.25
|26.60
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|5.44
|4.26
|1.18
|21.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,173.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15,434.10
|15,434.10
|15,434.10
|15,434.10
|14,824.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17,594.90
|17,594.90
|17,594.90
|17,594.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|42.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|92.64
|92.64
|92.64
|92.64
|38.38
|Year Ending Mar-19
|111.98
|111.98
|111.98
|111.98
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0