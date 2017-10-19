Edition:
United States

Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)

MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

452.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs13.60 (+3.10%)
Prev Close
Rs439.00
Open
Rs445.00
Day's High
Rs460.00
Day's Low
Rs444.90
Volume
88,329
Avg. Vol
214,606
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.92 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 2,947.00 3,272.00 2,649.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4,320.00 4,320.00 4,320.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 7,117.03 7,802.00 5,885.12 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 9,798.99 11,226.00 8,963.90 11,144.80
Year Ending Mar-19 7 13,464.20 15,200.00 10,846.30 13,654.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2.92 2.95 2.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 6.55 7.65 5.39 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 9.04 10.00 8.27 10.77
Year Ending Mar-19 7 12.94 15.30 10.48 14.47

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,764.25 2,947.83 183.58 6.64
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,947.00 2,671.92 275.08 9.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,048.90 1,001.37 47.52 4.53
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,198.00 999.28 198.72 16.59
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,450.00 2,289.57 160.43 6.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,947.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4,320.00 4,320.00 4,320.00 4,320.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7,117.03 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9,798.99 9,798.99 9,831.27 9,792.34 11,144.80
Year Ending Mar-19 13,464.20 13,464.20 13,484.80 13,400.40 13,654.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Manpasand Beverages Ltd News

» More MANB.NS News