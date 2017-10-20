Manitou BF SA (MANP.PA)
MANP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
33.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.45 (+1.37%)
€0.45 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
€32.95
€32.95
Open
€32.99
€32.99
Day's High
€33.40
€33.40
Day's Low
€32.50
€32.50
Volume
16,800
16,800
Avg. Vol
12,941
12,941
52-wk High
€34.80
€34.80
52-wk Low
€15.20
€15.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.62
|2.38
|2.38
|2.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1,539.32
|1,573.00
|1,497.00
|1,371.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,615.57
|1,657.00
|1,591.00
|1,427.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1.57
|1.79
|1.49
|1.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1.78
|1.93
|1.64
|1.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|28.70
|28.70
|28.70
|25.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1.09
|309.70
|308.61
|28,312.84
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|272.00
|295.00
|23.00
|8.46
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|230.00
|266.00
|36.00
|15.65
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,539.32
|1,540.14
|1,540.14
|1,538.27
|1,371.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,615.57
|1,610.36
|1,610.36
|1,606.73
|1,427.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|1.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.78
|1.76
|1.76
|1.74
|1.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|2
|0