Mapfre SA (MAP.MC)

MAP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

2.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
€2.66
Open
€2.66
Day's High
€2.70
Day's Low
€2.66
Volume
4,131,395
Avg. Vol
4,396,473
52-wk High
€3.35
52-wk Low
€2.53

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 6 6 6
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.36 3.46 3.46 3.46

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 25,196.40 29,858.10 23,513.30 23,620.70
Year Ending Dec-18 4 24,579.00 25,033.10 24,138.00 24,541.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.23 0.29 0.12 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.28 0.34 0.21 0.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.45 7.40 5.50 5.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 5,703.00 5,964.70 261.70 4.59
Quarter Ending Dec-12 4,211.45 5,888.60 1,677.15 39.82
Quarter Ending Sep-12 5,349.40 5,320.98 28.42 0.53
Quarter Ending Jun-12 5,207.67 3,805.10 1,402.57 26.93
Quarter Ending Sep-11 4,294.55 5,018.35 723.80 16.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.07 0.06 0.01 7.14
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.06 0.06 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-12 0.09 0.00 0.09 96.67
Quarter Ending Sep-12 0.08 0.07 0.01 12.50
Quarter Ending Jun-12 0.08 0.05 0.03 35.37

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 25,196.40 25,196.40 24,383.80 24,383.80 23,620.70
Year Ending Dec-18 24,579.00 24,579.00 25,006.20 25,006.20 24,541.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.23 0.27 0.27 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 0.28 0.28 0.30 0.30 0.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 8
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

Mapfre SA News

