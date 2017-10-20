Mapfre SA (MAP.MC)
MAP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
2.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
€2.66
Open
€2.66
Day's High
€2.70
Day's Low
€2.66
Volume
4,131,395
Avg. Vol
4,396,473
52-wk High
€3.35
52-wk Low
€2.53
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.36
|3.46
|3.46
|3.46
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|25,196.40
|29,858.10
|23,513.30
|23,620.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|24,579.00
|25,033.10
|24,138.00
|24,541.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.23
|0.29
|0.12
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|0.28
|0.34
|0.21
|0.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.45
|7.40
|5.50
|5.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|5,703.00
|5,964.70
|261.70
|4.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|4,211.45
|5,888.60
|1,677.15
|39.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|5,349.40
|5,320.98
|28.42
|0.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|5,207.67
|3,805.10
|1,402.57
|26.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|4,294.55
|5,018.35
|723.80
|16.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.07
|0.06
|0.01
|7.14
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.06
|0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|0.09
|0.00
|0.09
|96.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|0.08
|0.07
|0.01
|12.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|0.08
|0.05
|0.03
|35.37
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25,196.40
|25,196.40
|24,383.80
|24,383.80
|23,620.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24,579.00
|24,579.00
|25,006.20
|25,006.20
|24,541.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.23
|0.23
|0.27
|0.27
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.28
|0.28
|0.30
|0.30
|0.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|6
- Fitch Affirms MAPFRE Sigorta at IFS 'AA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
- Fitch Revises MAPFRE's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at IFS 'A-'
- BRIEF-Mapfre H1 net profit up 9 pct YoY
- BRIEF-Mapfre buys 31 pct of Indonesia's ABDA for 90.3 mln euros
- BRIEF-Mapfre sells its 50 pct of Union del Duero and Duero Pensiones for 142 mln euros