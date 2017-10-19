Edition:
United States

Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)

MARK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

44.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs44.75
Open
Rs45.00
Day's High
Rs45.00
Day's Low
Rs44.10
Volume
502,218
Avg. Vol
2,365,934
52-wk High
Rs58.25
52-wk Low
Rs35.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2,237.50 2,256.00 2,219.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 8,128.50 8,147.00 8,110.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 9,935.50 10,334.00 9,537.00 12,265.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 11,764.00 11,816.00 11,712.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 0.65 0.70 0.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 1.80 2.10 1.50 3.35
Year Ending Mar-19 2 2.95 3.20 2.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,958.50 2,210.56 252.06 12.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,237.50 1,847.49 390.01 17.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,035.00 2,152.39 117.39 5.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,100.00 1,804.26 295.74 14.08
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,175.00 1,867.47 307.53 14.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.81 0.85 0.04 4.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,237.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 8,128.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9,935.50 9,935.50 9,935.50 10,334.00 12,265.50
Year Ending Mar-19 11,764.00 11,764.00 11,764.00 11,712.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.65 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1.80 1.80 1.80 2.10 3.35
Year Ending Mar-19 2.95 2.95 2.95 3.20 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Marksans Pharma Ltd News